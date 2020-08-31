Darshan calls on MLA Shamanur

Popular Kannada actor Darshan called on MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa on Sunday and watched cows, sheep and horses reared by Shamanur's family near Kalleshwara rice mill.

Darshan is popularly known as Challenging star also visited the farm of Shamanur's family at Duggavathi village in Harapanahalli taluk Ballari district.

He also collected information on the rearing of those animals from caretakers. He is slated to meet some farmers on Monday. The actor was accompanied by former MLA and Shamanur's son SS Mallikarjun.