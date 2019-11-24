Dasara jumbo Gajendra hurt in wild attack at BRT

Elephant Gajendra, which had participated in the Mysuru Dasara procession more than 20 times, was seriously injured on his right leg in a wild elephant attack at K Gudi elephant camp at Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Tiger Reserve.

The incident occurred at midnight on Thursday. Veterinarian Dr Nagaraju and team are treating the jumbo for the past two days and there is a slight improvement in his health.

The 60-year-old Gajendra was tethered in the forest near K Gudi, when a tusker attacked him. The wild elephant’s tusk pierced the right limb of Gajendra. The Forest department employees came to know about the incident when Gajendra started groaning. They immediately informed the veterinarians and treatment was provided to the jumbo.

Dr Nagaraju told DH that Gajendra had deep injuries on his right limb. It also sustained injuries on his back. However, there is no danger to his life. Gajendra is able to walk, but it will take two to three months to get completely cured, he said.

Gajendra has participated in the Mysuru Dasara procession 20 times. He was dropped from the list of elephants participating in the Dasara festivities, after it killed its mahout in 2015 and gored to death another Dasara elephant Srirama at the camp.