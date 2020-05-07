'Datta Meshtru' returns, now on Facebook with SSLC lessons

What is the relevance of arithmetic progression in daily life? "It may help one understand how an auto meter adds up the fare by the end of your commute," explains 'Datta Meshtru' during a Facebook Live session, teaching mathematics.

‘Datta Meshtru’ is how senior JD(S) leader Y S V Datta is known popularly and he has taken to social media to help SSLC students awaiting exams amid the pandemic. To ensure that students get adequate revision before the exams, he began Mathematics and Physics classes on Facebook from Tuesday.

On the first day, his Mathematics class on Arithmetic Progression attracted 4 lakh viewers, the senior JD(S) leader told DH. Beginning from 7 pm, over the next week, he planned to cover various topics in Physics and Mathematics, he said.

What made the politician don the teacher’s hat on social media? "Schools have been shut and SSLC students are awaiting the exams without knowing when it will be rescheduled. I wanted to do my bit to help them revise till then," he explained.

The teaching career of the 67-year-old former MLA from Kadur goes back to the 1970s. His tutorials in Rajajinagar attracted thousands of students. He has taught Mathematics to SSLC, PUC, BSc and engineering students over the past five decades.

Some of his students include Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar, Food & Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah and former minister Goolihatti Shekar. According to Datta, he has taught 40,000 students over the years.

Getting nostalgic, Datta remembered his journey as a teacher: "I joined PUC in National College, Basavanagudi in 1969 and began teaching part time to earn a living. Once I completed BSc in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, I began tutorials. There used to be a thousand students per batch. My highest fee was Rs 20 for PUC and degree students. I used to waive fees of those who couldn't afford it. It was only in 1995 that I shut the tutorials to get into active politics. I resumed teaching students in my constituency, once I became an MLC in 2005. I have continued training students in my constituency, ever since."

Based on feedback from his students, Datta Meshtru is also considering starting a YouTube channel in the coming months, to reach out to more students. But for now, he wants to help SSLC student tackle the impending exam.