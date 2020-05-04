Davangere reports 21 COVID-19 cases in a day

Davangere district registered 21 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, with the huge surge in cases opening a new virus front for the state which is set to enter Lockdown 3.0 today.

Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi told reporters that two COVID-19 positive individuals, a staff nurse of a health centre at Basha Nagar and an aged man at Jalinagar, were the source of the new infections.

A total of 330 throat swab samples of their primary and secondary contacts had been sent for testing from Friday to Sunday, of which 37 sample reports were available. Among them, infection was confirmed in 21 people, Bilagi added.

He said the list of 21 infected persons was yet to be prepared. “We have just received the primary information and are yet to assign the patient numbers to them,” he said.

The district, said the DC, was a green zone. “Later, infection was found in the staff nurse and an aged man. Further, the infection was confirmed among seven people who were in contact with them,” Bilagi said, adding the aged man later died.

“Hence, the number of virus-infected people has increased to 28 in the district,” he said.

With the new cases, severe curbs are likely to be implemented in Davangere on the lines of a containment zone.