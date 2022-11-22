Declare Muslims in terror activities as traitors: Muslim forum

Declare Muslims in terror acts as traitors: Muslim body

In the memorandum submitted to district wakf committee, here on Tuesday, they said some Muslims are going against the ideals of Islam religion

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Devangere,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 22:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Members of Ummath Chintakara Vedike demanded the State Wakf Committee to ostracize Muslims indulged in terror activities from the community and declare them as traitors.

In the memorandum submitted to district wakf committee, here on Tuesday, they said some Muslims are going against the ideals of Islam religion and they have failed to understand the ideals of the religion. They are getting inspired by messages, videos circulated on social media.

They are not only ruining their own life but also disturbing peace in the country. Parents of such children are  going through a bad phase of their life. 

Ummath Chintakara Vedike President Anees Pasha, members Basha, Hayath Sab, Mohammed Basha, Nizamuddin, Mustafa and others were present.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
terrorists
India News

