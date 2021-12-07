Man stabs brother-in-law on court premises in Jagalur

A 30-year-old man reportedly attempted to kill his brother-in-law with a knife on the premises of a court over a family dispute on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mallikarjuna (30) from Hiremegalagere village of Harapanahalli taluk, stabbed his brother-in-law, identified as Manjunath, of Gadimakunte village in Jagalur taluk, in the neck with a knife.

The man remained bleeding on the court premises for 40 minutes, with neither the police nor ambulance arriving at the spot. However, circle police inspector Manjunath Pandit and DSP Kannika visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Family members of Mallikarjuna had filed for divorce in court, seeking compensation.

