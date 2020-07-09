DC orders closure of forest safari, lodges in HD Kote taluk

With cases of Covid-19 spreading, the district administration has taken certain measures to contain the disease.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has issued orders to the authorities of the tiger reserves and accommodation facilities to suspend their activities in HD Kote and Hunsur taluks.

The DC has ordered the authorities of Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger reserves to suspend safari camps from Friday.

The safari camps, resorts and hotels were closed in March as a precautionary measure. Even though they were allowed to function, since June 17, tourists footfall is less.

The DC issued the orders to accommodation facilities to suspend their activities under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Covid-19) Regulations-2020 and Disaster Management Act of 2005. The DC also ordered hotels, lodges, resorts and homestays in HD Kote taluk not to provide accommodation facility to tourists. The accommodation facilities must cancel online and offline bookings. The tourists who are already staying in the resorts are allowed to complete their stay.

Appeal to cancel

programmes

The DC has urged the MLAs of the district and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha to either postpone or cancel their public programmes. The district has 11 MLAs. Progammes, such as foundation laying ceremony, inaugural ceremony and others are requested to be suspended.

In a communication, the DC has stated that Covid virus is resulting in deaths and to contain the spread of the infection, it is requested either to cancel or postpone the scheduled programmes.

It is required to control large gatherings, to contain the spread of Covid. A maximum of 20 persons can gather in case of emergency, the DC said.