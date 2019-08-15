Deccan Herald sees 11% growth

Deccan Herald, your favourite newspaper, has registered an impressive 11% growth in the second quarter of 2019, taking its readership to 12.43 lakh.

According to the latest Indian Readership Survey Q2 2019 data released on Wednesday, the total readership of DH has jumped from 11.19 lakh in Q1 of this calendar year to 12.43 lakh. DH has a readership of over 7 lakh in Bengaluru Urban areas alone, while its readership in rest of Karnataka is 5.41 lakh.

The readership of Kannada daily Prajavani, the sister publication of DH, has increased in Q1 and touched 73.72 lakh (up by 1.95 lakh). The combined readership of DH and Prajavani, both published by The Printers Mysore Ltd, stands at 86.15 lakh. The readership of the two newspapers together has gone up by a good 3.19 lakh in the first quarter, the new data shows.