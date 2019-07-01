Demand for aviation mgmt course on upward trajectory

Aviation Management course is the new hot favourite of commerce students in the city this academic year.

Following the increase in demand from students seeking admission to the undergraduate course in Bachelors in Business Management (BBA) in Aviation Management, many colleges have applied seeking permission from the respective universities to start the course.

As per the data available from Bengaluru Central University (BCU) and Bengaluru North University (BNU), many colleges have applied seeking permission to start Aviation Management course under commerce stream, but as there is dearth of faculty to teach the subject, universities have given permission to very few.

Under BCU, of the 17 applications to set up new colleges, six of them have applied for Aviation Management and among the existing colleges, nine have applied to BBA in Aviation Management.

This scene is similar even at BNU. Though the university wanted to restrict the number of colleges to run this particular course, as it needs experienced faculty and proper infrastructure, it was forced to permit 15 institutions to start the course, following the demand from students.

Prof T D Kemparaju, vice chancellor, BNU said, “This is a new course introduced from 2018-19 academic year and the demand for the course has increased, following big job opportunities in airline industry. But, the problem is such courses will lose sheen after a few years.”

“The demand for Bio-Technology course was the same few years ago, and now, it has become one among other courses. Considering this, we will be organising a meeting with principals of all affiliated colleges offering Aviation Management course to educate them about the importance of the course,” added Kemparaju.

Dr Prakash, HoD of commerce at Maharani’s Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women, Bengaluru, said, “This course has started from last year and as there is a demand for qualified candidates in airline/aviation industry, the course is seeing a boom. Many colleges are hiring guest faculty as there is shortage of experienced teachers. There is also a need for introduction of post-graduate course in Aviation Management.”

Till the 2018-19 academic year, the course was available only at HAL, which is offering PG diploma in Aviation Management.

As explained by professors of commerce, there are plenty of job opportunities for BBA Aviation Management graduates in aviation industry. Starting from airport manager to sales and operation in airports, airline insurance, floor management, customer care, booking, cargoes etc, jobs are available soon after the completion of the

course.

The fee for the course ranges from Rs 9,000 to Rs 65,000. Some of the government degree colleges, including RC college in Bengaluru, have introduced the course this academic year.