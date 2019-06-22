Demand for frog meat in Goa threat to U-K bullfrogs

High demand for jumping chicken and curried frog legs in neighbouring Goa has posed a severe threat to Indian Bullfrog in Uttara Kannada district.

Several gangs are at work to catch the bullfrog, largest among Indian frogs, at the wetlands of the district, and supply the same to hotels and restaurants in Goa.

During monsoon, a network of gangs makes fortune by catching bullfrogs in the wetlands along Bhatkal and transporting the same to Goa. Hunting for frogs has already begun in the district, rues Manjunath Nayak, biodiversity researcher of Wildlife Welfare Society.

“Smuggling of Indian Bullfrogs is on for the past one decade. Frog hunting in Goa and the forest department there has ensured strict implementation of the ban. But that is not the case in Karnataka. Despite the ban, a network of gangs catch frogs and transport them to Goa hoodwinking the officials,” Nayak complained.

A few years back, the forest officials, following a tip-off, had busted a racket of forest smugglers. During the enquiry, the thieves had revealed that the bullfrogs were being hunted for its meat. Jumping chicken, prepared of frog meat, is a most sought after dish in Goa during monsoon, he explained.

Hurting biodiversity

The population of frogs is dwindling due to unabated hunting of the amphibians for meat. This will hurt the biodiversity of the region, says Nayak.

Frogs are like natural doctors. They prey on insects and flies causing malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Frog hunting and sale of its meat is an offence. The offenders are liable for a fine of Rs 25,000 and imprisonment up to three years, he added.