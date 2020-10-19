Detonator, threat letter found in parcel near NDPS court hall

Tension gripped the city civil and sessions court premises on Monday after a detonator and a threat letter addressed to the additional district and sessions judge was found in a parcel placed near his court, which handles cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police said the letter threatened to carry out attacks if he refused to grant bail to suspects arrested in the drugs racket and to release ‘innocent people,’ who were arrested in the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence cases.

The parcel was found outside court hall-37. When the staff opened it, they found a detonator-like substance besides a letter and alerted the police. The Halasuru Gate police, with the bomb squad, rushed to the spot and seized the parcel.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that the letter pertained to the drugs case and the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence cases. The police say it may also be an act of mischief-mongers to create fear. They have provided security to the judge.

A senior police officer said they are going to take the case seriously and efforts were on to nab the accused. A team of police personnel is analysing CCTV camera footage and questioning the court staff, the security and the housekeeping personnel in this regard.