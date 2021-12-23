The controversial anti-conversion bill was introduced in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, angering the Congress whose legislators went up in arms accusing the BJP government of bringing it slyly without any prior notice.
DH Toon | Bommai govt tables anti-conversion bill
