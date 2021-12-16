Din in Council as Congress MLCs protest

The Congress MLCs - 15 of them were suspended on Wednesday - withdrew the protest when the House met again after the lunch break

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
  • Dec 16 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 01:40 ist
Suvarna Vidhan Soudha. Credit: DH File Photo

The Legislative Council witnessed din for the second day on Thursday as Congress MLCs continued their protest in the Well of the House seeking a discussion on the alleged involvement of a minister and an MLC in a land-grabbing case. 

Leader of the Opposition S R Patil said, “We will discuss this matter in some other method, as we do not want to stall the proceedings of the session which is being held in Belagavi after more than two years.”

Earlier, Patil clarified that the protest was not against Wednesday’s suspension, but to pressurise the government to uphold moral values by acting when a minister is an accused. “K J George resigned as the home minister when allegations against him were levelled,” he recalled.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy stated that the matter would be brought to the notice of the chief minister, and he would look into it.

“We respect the Chair, but seeking the suspension of even the leader of opposition is a black spot on this government,” Patil added.

Madhuswamy repented moving a resolution to suspend the opposition MLCs.

Floor leader and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said Opposition members neglecting the chairman’s order on Wednesday was not correct. Heated exchange of words also took place between Congress chief whip M Narayanaswamy and Madhuswamy.

The Congress MLCs have accused Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and MLC R Shankar of being involved in the usurping of land worth Rs 400 crore.

