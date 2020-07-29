Discharges bring respite with 2,397 in state, 1,118 in B'luru

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 5,503 new Covid-19 cases. The active case tally now stands at 67,448. With 92 new deaths, the death toll has reached 2,147. Eight people have died due to non-Covid causes. As many as 639 people are in the state's ICUs and 352 patients are in Bengaluru's ICUs.

A total of 32,990 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests done to 12.75 lakh.

Bengaluru reported 2,270 new cases and 30 deaths on Wednesday. The death toll at 988 is inching towards the 1,000-mark. In keeping with the trend of the past few days, at least 11 districts reported new infections in triple digits.

Ballari reported 338 cases and five other districts reported 200 or more cases: Belagavi 279, Davangere 225, Dakshina Kannada 208 and Mysuru 200.

On the bright side, Bengaluru alone saw 1,118 discharges on Wednesday, with 2,397 discharges state-wide.

Protective gear

for civic workers

Till now, there have been 42,901 recoveries. The Health Commissioner on Wednesday issued a circular, saying pourakarmikas will be given PPEs, gloves, gumboots, and masks.

At the ward level, their health status shall be monitored regularly using thermal scanners and pulse oximeters by the supervisory staff. If they're unwell, they shall be subjected to swab testing at swab collection centres through RT-PCR or rapid antigen test methods.

In case of untimely death, they are entitled to benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana or the insurance scheme of the state government.

Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust has issued direction to all hospitals to submit pre-authorisation information within 24 hours to avoid a mismatch between occupied beds and actual availability of beds. The data needs to be updated in SAST software. Bed availability data must be updated every six hours in the central hospital bed management system of BBMP and SAST portals.