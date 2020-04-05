Disinfection tunnel inaugurated at Hubballi APMC

State Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar inaugurated a disinfection tunnel at Amargol Agriculture Produce market near Hubballi on Sunday.

The APMC yard at Hubballi is one of the largest market yard in Asia and even during the lockdown period, hundreds of people visit the market every day. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of Young India, Confederation of Indian Industry, Hubballi Chapter along with district administration and Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagara Palike have installed a disinfection tunnel at an estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh that would ensure ‘decrease’ in the viral load on the body surface area.

The tunnel, is a walk-through structure, consists of four sets (a total of 48 nozzles) of high-pressure micro nozzle sprinklers fitted on the top and sides of the tunnel’s steel frame. The sprinklers spray less than 1% of Sodium hypochlorite solution, which is efficient against destroying the virus on the surface. The thousand-litre tank can work continuously for 12 hours and disinfect 12 persons per minute.

Speaking to media persons Young India Hubballi chapter chairman Dr Shrinivas M Joshi said the tunnel is completely safe and will not cause any dermatological or other health-related ailments. “The tunnel will not eradicate the virus inside the body, but will definitely decrease the viral load on the body surface,” he said and added that APMC yard witness one of the highest footfalls every day and if people use this tunnel the chances of spreading the diseases can be brought down drastically.

Speaking after inaugurating the Shettar said State government continues to take several measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. APMC yards, where thousands of people come every day is one the most vulnerable spots for the spread of the Virus. Efforts will be made to set up such a disinfection tunnel across State.