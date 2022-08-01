DK murders: HDK warns protest if culprits not arrested by Aug 5

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said he would stage a satyagraha if the culprits of three murders are not arrested by August 5.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the families of murder victims Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Fazil.

He sought to know what Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai achieved with his visit to the district. “Instead of bridging the gap between communities, he has increased the gap by visiting the house of only one victim. We had expected him to instil confidence among the people. The chief minister should have visited all the families and instilled confidence in the community. Whom are you (CM) trying to appease ?” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that two national parties were playing with the emotions of people. “As a result, the gap between Hindus and Muslims has increased. Here, the children of politicians and ministers have not been murdered. It is the children of the poor who are murdered,” he added. Kumaraswamy handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim.