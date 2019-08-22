Doctors for better healthcare in Kashmir

A group of doctors, including some from Karnataka, have raised concerns about the public health and healthcare situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the government cutting off communication, they have asked the doctors from various specialities to come together to form teams to understand and address the current issues in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that there are no gaps in service provision.

"It is unfortunate that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has only put out a statement to critique the Lancet article instead of putting together a team of doctors, paramedics etc to address any possible health crisis and make recommendations for preventive, curative and rehabilitative measures," they have said.

"Healthcare personnel, drugs, lab reagents, surgical material, equipment etc required for the proper function of all levels of healthcare should be ensured. People should not be fearful of life just to access healthcare. Fully equipped and staffed mobile medical units should be made available at frequent intervals particularly covering hard to reach areas," they added.