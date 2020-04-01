Don’t stop buying milk, Revanna tells KMF

Stopping milk procurement in the wake of the lockdown will affect dairy farmers, Hassan Milk Union Limited (Hamul) president and MLA H D Revanna has said.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has issued directions to procure milk from dairy farmers on alternate days as there is a sharp decline in the sales of Nandini milk products, he said.

“According to KMF, out of 69 lakh litres of milk produced daily through 13 milk unions in the state, only 40 lakh litres are being sold. Around 22 lakh litres of milk are used for manufacturing byproducts of milk and 7 lakh litres are left unsold. It is not possible to use the excess milk for manufacturing byproducts or for any other purpose,” Revanna said.

“Hamul produces 8 lakh litres of milk every day. We will not stop procuring milk as the farmers are in trouble. Hamul’s profit of Rs 45 crore has already been shared with dairy farmers. Similarly, KMF should share its profit of Rs 144 crore with the district milk unions. More than 13 lakh farmers are dependent on dairy farming in the state,” Revanna said.