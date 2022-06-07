Dress code: 24 students suspended from DK college

Twenty-four students have been suspended from the First Grade Degree College in Uppinangady for defying the prescribed dress code in the classroom, said Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, who is also chairperson of the College Development Committee.

The MLA warned that strict action will be taken against students who violate the dress code implemented as per the court order.

If the students continue to enter the classroom wearing the hijab, lecturers have been directed to take action against such students, he added. He said the students should make their stand clear whether they need education or religion.

Earlier, seven students were suspended over the dress code issue. They can attend the classes after submitting an apology letter, he said.

The MLA said that the college authorities have asked the parents of the students to meet the principal to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the principal of the University College has served a show-cause notice to three students for violating the discipline of the college. The three students had convened a press meet recently and had levelled allegations.

Of the 44 girl students in the college, 25 are attending the classes by removing headscarves and the rest have absented themselves.