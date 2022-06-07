24 students suspended from DK college over dress code

Dress code: 24 students suspended from DK college

The decision was taken by authorities of the Uppinangadi Degree College in Puttur taluk after the students refused to attend classes without taking off their Hijab

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 07 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 06:17 ist
Though a majority of students are choosing to attend classes, a section have insisting on allowing them to attend classes while wearing Hijab. Credit: AFP Photo

Twenty-four students have been suspended from the First Grade Degree College in Uppinangady for defying the prescribed dress code in the classroom, said Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, who is also chairperson of the College Development Committee.

The MLA warned that strict action will be taken against students who violate the dress code implemented as per the court order. 

If the students continue to enter the classroom wearing the hijab, lecturers have been directed to take action against such students, he added. He said the students should make their stand clear whether they need education or religion. 

Earlier, seven students were suspended over the dress code issue. They can attend the classes after submitting an apology letter, he said. 

The MLA said that the college authorities have asked the parents of the students to meet the principal to discuss the issue. 

Meanwhile, the principal of the University College has served a show-cause notice to three students for violating the discipline of the college. The three students had convened a press meet recently and had levelled allegations.

Of the 44 girl students in the college, 25 are attending the classes by removing headscarves and the rest have absented themselves. 

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Hijab row
India News

