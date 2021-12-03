Drop plan to to provide eggs to students, Jain seer urges Karnataka govt

Jain Mutt seer Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Swami has urged the Karnataka government to withdraw its decision on providing eggs three times a week with midday meals to students.

The seer, in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said the government's decision has saddened the minority Jains and others who consume vegetarian food.

"Some children are vegetarians by birth. Providing non-vegetarian food in government schools affects the harmony in schools. Instead, the government can provide pulses, badam, milk and fruits to the children," the seer suggested in the letter.

