Drop plan to to provide eggs to students, Jain seer urges Karnataka govt

The seer, in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said the government's decision has saddened the minority Jains

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 03 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 00:40 ist
Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Swami. Credit: Special Arrangement

Jain Mutt seer Bhattaraka Charukeerthi Swami has urged the Karnataka government to withdraw its decision on providing eggs three times a week with midday meals to students. 

The seer, in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said the government's decision has saddened the minority Jains and others who consume vegetarian food. 

"Some children are vegetarians by birth. Providing non-vegetarian food in government schools affects the harmony in schools. Instead, the government can provide pulses, badam, milk and fruits to the children," the seer suggested in the letter. 

