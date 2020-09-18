Drugs case: 13 held, others will be caught soon, says Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that 13 people were arrested so far in connection with the drug racket and the police had “laid a trap” to catch others involved.

“Everyone else accused will be arrested soon. The bold action by the police has received appreciation from within the state and across the country,” Bommai said in a statement, countering Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s criticism that the police were acting as “puppets of the government.”

The Congress leader said the police had not been able to catch many people who were named in the FIR, suspecting “pressure” from the government.

“When Siddaramaiah was the CM in 2018, a huge stash of drugs was found in Bengaluru and if the investigation then had been completed, then the main drugs suppliers could have been caught. Perhaps, if it was taken seriously, then the drugs menace could have been kept under control. It is strongly believed that the higher-ups had straight-jacketed investigating officers at that time,” Bommai said.

Maintaining that the government was transparent in the ongoing crackdown against drugs, Bommai said making statements doubting the police seemed like an attempt to protect someone and mislead the investigation. “Doubting the police would seem like helping those involved in the drugs business,” he said, adding that the police were doing their job with “strictness and fairness.”