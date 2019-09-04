ED officials take DKS through back gate

With senior Congress leaders, workers and large numbers of media persons gathered infront of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and waiting for Shivakumar while taking him to the court, Enforcement Directorate officials took the Congress leader through back gate.

Media persons and senior Congress leaders were waiting outside to have a glimpse of Shivakumar and senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge arrived to meet him around 3.10 pm.

When Kharge requested the police to allow him to go inside to meet Shivakumar, the police told him that he was already on the way to the special court in the Rouse Avenue court complex.

When Kharge told every body that Shivakumar was already on the way to court, then media rushed to the court.

The ED authorities hoodwinked the waiting media by taking Shivakumar in wheelchair in the hospital around 3 pm as if they were shifting him to another ward.

However, till back gate of the hospital they took him in a wheelchair and later shited to a waiting car and took him to the court in tight security, sources said.

Even in the court also, apart from Delhi police, a large number of CRPF personnel were also posted to prevent any untoward incidents.