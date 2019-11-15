Education minister to stay at govt school Gopinatham

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will stay overnight at the government higher primary school at Gopinatham in Hanur taluk, on November 19.

Suresh Kumar had selected a government school in Pavagada taluk on the Andhra Pradesh border for his first overnight stay.

This time too, he has selected a school near Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The medium of instruction in this school in Gopinatham is Tamil for the students of first to fourth standard.

From fifth to eighth standard, they are taught in Kannada medium. There are 213 students in the school.

Gopinatham is around 172 km from Chamarajanagar and is the native of forest brigand Veerappan.

The minister is scheduled to reach Gopinatham directly from Bengaluru on the evening of November 19. The village with a population of 8,000 has two governmnet schools and one private school.