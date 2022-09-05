Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother later

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

An elephant calf, separated from its mother, is in a playful mood near the Ashrama School at Puranipodu in Yelandur taluk. Credit: DH photo

The students of the Ashrama School in Puranipodu, a tribal hamlet in the taluk, had a special guest, on Sunday. 

A male elephant calf was separated from its mother and strayed into the Ashrama Residential School, much to the excitement of the students. The staff fed the calf with milk and food. The animal, also in a playful mood, entertained the students and walked across the area.

The school warden alerted the Forest Department about the stray elephant calf. The department personnel, along with a veterinarian, visited the spot and shifted the calf into the forest after a medical examination and reunited it with its mother.

Range Forest Officer Lokeshamurthy said the elephant calf was separated from its mother. The forest patrolling team observed the trumpeting sound of the mother elephant. They later rescued the calf and reunited it with its mother, he said.

