End Mekedatu padayatra and come for talks, Shettar tells Cong

Saying that the Congress’ padayatra over Mekedatu issue may result in spike in Covid numbers, MLA & former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday suggested the Congress party to stop the campaign, which is in violation of Covid guidelines, and to hold talks with the government on the issue.

“They should not take this as a prestige issue, that too when Covid cases are increasing drastically in the state. When the common man is being fined for not wearing a mask, Congress leaders like D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with thousands of people, are violating Covid rules in the name of padayatra. It is dangerous for society. Let them stop this if they have real concern about the people’s health,” Shetter told media persons here.

“If they are a responsible Opposition, they should hold talks with the government on how to protect the interests of the state, and should give constructive suggestions. I ask them to adhere to the rules, and not to create confusion by violating Covid norms,” Shettar said.

Charging that the padayatra was ill-intentioned, Shettar said, “They would have raised this issue in the session, if they had real concern. But, they lacked that courage. They just wanted to hit the streets to get publicity and create a vote bank. Mere padayatra would not resolve the Mekedatu issue, he observed.

When asked about the BJP workers violating Covid norms, Shettar said, whoever violates guidelines, the government would take action on them. In a few poll-bound states, which are witnessing a Covid surge, the BJP has cancelled its rallies, he added.

Minister reacts

Handloom, Textile & Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Monday said that the Congress was holding padayatra on the Mekedatu issue just for publicity keeping the BBMP and Assembly polls in mind.

“People are watching how the Congress is adamant on holding the padayatra even when Covid restrictions are in place. They could have discussed the Mekedatu issue under some rule during the Winter Session of the Legislature which concluded recently,” he said.

He said the government was capable of handling the situation. The chief minister has already given instructions to the officials, and he would take a suitable decision soon, Munenakoppa added.