Experts call for augmenting paediatric infra ahead of third wave

The government has to procure more paediatric ventilators to tackle the third Covid wave, said members of the state paediatric expert committee after details of the government's preparedness were revealed in the recent Assembly session.

Health Minister K Sudhakar in response to a query in the Assembly said there are 25,870 oxygen beds and 502 paediatric ventilators both at the government and private hospitals. He also said there were about 285 paediatricians, 1,250 medical officers and 1,202 nurses. However, when asked, members of the state paediatric expert committee said as per their projections, those numbers won't be sufficient.

"It's not only invasive ones but also non-invasive ventilators (NIV) which will be required. We have projected critical cases requiring both NIV and IV. In the worst case scenario, children requiring ICU will be around 1,300 to 1,500. The government will require at least 750 ventilators," said a paediatrician, also a part of the 16-member state paediatric expert committee.

Director of Medical Education Dr P G Girish said procurement of additional equipment was happening at various levels but it would be hard to put a number on how many paediatric ventilators the state will finally manage to have in the near future.

Another paediatrician from a state-run hospital said, "If the government purchases ventilators and has no manpower, it will be a difficult task to treat patients. At least 50% of all paediatric ICU beds should have ventilators. One nurse is required per shift per ventilator bed. If diluted further, for three shifts, one nurse is needed per shift for six beds. We need at least 16,000 nurses, as a conservative estimate."

"We can redirect as many nurses as we want catering to adults to care for children, if it comes down to that. Skills like intubating kids can be taught in training sessions. Everybody has given separate work orders for neonatal and paediatric ventilators in the past three months. Data compilation will take time," said Dr Girish.

Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Anil Kumar, said, "By the end of October, ramping up of infrastructure in NICUs and PICUs of health and medical education departments will be complete. Tenders have already been called for procuring additional paediatric ventilators. Across 17 medical colleges we have a target of adding 1,258 paediatric beds. This will include PICU units with and without ventilators."

