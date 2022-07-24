Told PM on implementation of central schemes: Bommai

Explained successful implementation of central schemes to Modi, says Bommai

Bomma told all BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers exchanged best practices of centrally sponsored schemes

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 22:57 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has explained the successful implementation scheme of centrally sponsored schemes including new education policy, setting up ITIs, and Krishi Samman Yojana to Prime Minister  Narendra Modi. 

Bommai, who attended the meeting of BJP-ruled states chaired by the PM, told reporters that in the meeting, all BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers exchanged best practices of centrally sponsored schemes. 

"I have also explained our best practices in different schemes," Bommai said. 

Bommai, who will stay in Delhi for two more days, said on Monday he will meet Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav to discuss state issues. 

To a question on any discussion on pending cabinet discussion, Chief Minister said, "No discussion held today. If any meeting is held on Monday will let you know." 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

 