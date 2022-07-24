Explained successful implementation of central schemes to Modi, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has explained the successful implementation scheme of centrally sponsored schemes including new education policy, setting up ITIs, and Krishi Samman Yojana to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bommai, who attended the meeting of BJP-ruled states chaired by the PM, told reporters that in the meeting, all BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers exchanged best practices of centrally sponsored schemes.

"I have also explained our best practices in different schemes," Bommai said.

Bommai, who will stay in Delhi for two more days, said on Monday he will meet Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav to discuss state issues.

To a question on any discussion on pending cabinet discussion, Chief Minister said, "No discussion held today. If any meeting is held on Monday will let you know."

