Explosion at Hubballi railway station, one injured

A man was injured in an explosion at the Hubballi Railway Station in north Karnataka on Monday, police said.

The explosion took place at Hubballi station's platform no. 1 when a tea vendor reportedly opened an abandoned parcel.

"Due to the explosion, one person was injured and a glass nearby was broken," said a police officer. He added it was not a major explosion. Soon after the incident, Railway Police and the officials rushed to the spot.

The vendor, Hussainsab Makanwale, sustained serious injuries to his hand and was shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi.

The intensity of the blast shattered the window of the station manager's office.

Sources said that there were also several small plastic boxes, which contained explosive material, and the parcel had the words 'Kolhapur' and 'MLA' written on it.

According to the police, these small boxes appeared to have low-intensity explosives. The entire platform was cordoned off and an extensive search operation was being carried out, police sources said.

The bomb squad is on the scene and is attempting to defuse the explosives. They are also waiting for experts to arrive and assess the bomb materials.

(With inputs from PTI.)