Extension of time sought for completing 'Smart City' works: B A Basavaraj

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj (Byrathi) has urged the Union government to extend the duration for completing 'Smart City' works.

"The project is being implemented in seven cities in the state, and they were delayed by eight to 10 months due to the Covid-19 situation. In addition, these works required proper co-ordination between different departments. I have already written a letter to Union urban affairs and housing minister, seeking extension of time," he said.

Instructions are already given to the officials concerned to expedite the 'Smart City' works, he added.

'Build capacity of cities'

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi suggested the state government to build the capacity of at least two municipal corporations outside Bengaluru, by filling up all posts, so that they can efficiently implement projects when huge funds are released.

"The Union government is going to implement a Rs 100 lakh crore project for infrastructure development and job creation in the country. Cities should have a better capacity to implement such programmes," he said.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar stated that 5,000 acres of land near Belur in Dharwad would be acquired for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project.

Earlier, they performed bhumi puja for old bus stand reconstruction works and inaugurated smart roads at Gokul Road Industrial Estate.