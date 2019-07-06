Fake garments of reputed brands seized

The town police have seized fake garments of reputed brands worth Rs 52 lakh during a raid on garment factory in Kudabylu, Haldipur village of the taluk on Saturday.

The action followed a complaint by Aditya Birla Fashions and Retails that the garments sewn at Jeevan Garments near Honnavar were being stitched with the logo of reputed brands.

Police said that for the past two years, fake garments of various reputed brands were being made at Jeevan Garments. A case of fraud and trademark infringement had been registered against the said unit. The police locked and sealed the said garment unit.