Filmmakers, artistes optimistic about new wave films in Kannada

New wave Kannada movies received a prominent screen space during the Nitte International Film Festival (NIFF), organised by the Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO), Nitte deemed-to-be-university, at Bharat Cinemas, Bharat Mall, Mangaluru from June 8 to 11.

Among several new wave films screened at the festival, the film Koli Esru, directed by Champa P Shetty in particular, which is about a village housewife toiling her way to earn an independent and dignified life, received appreciation from film connoisseurs and common men alike.

It was hailed for its technical brilliance, cinematography, compelling narration and engaging performances by the artists. The film was officially selected for New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2022, best film award winner at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023, among other laurels such as best actress and best child artiste at Ajanta Ellora

International Film Festival (AIFF) 2023.

Speaking to DH, Champa Shetty said that working as a dubbing artiste in the Kannada film industry, acting in TV serials and as a theatre director, provided her a firm grounding. She debuted as a director with Ammachiyemba Nenapu, based on stories by litterateur Vaidehi.

She said that narrating the best story in the best possible way was her aim. “Women directors, like me, need creative space to ponder on the story, visualise it and execute it. Film festivals are necessary to create a taste among the audience about creative films. Positive changes are happening over the last few years and a strong audience base is being

created in this direction,” she said.

Another Kannada film Pedro is woven around the life of an agricultural labourer in a village in Uttara Kannada district. Director Natesh Hegde said that his style of storytelling is not a conscious one and happens as per the flow of the story. “International film festivals should reach the common man”, he said.

Theatre and film artiste Chandrahas Ullal said that festivals that are screened during the film festivals give a chance for the artistes to get direct feedback from the viewers. When I watch the movies from a technical perspective such as the pace of the film,

references and symbols, he said.

Film enthusiast Rohith Rao spoke to DH and said that the films like Hadinelentu directed by Dr Prithvi Konanur, connect to all kinds of audiences. Similar was the experience with ‘Sakutumba Sameta’, where a middle-class family faces hurdles in matchmaking,

he added.

Films based on real lives such as 19.20.21, directed by Mansore and based on the life of activist and scribe Vittala Malekudiya, with an insight into the struggles of people dwelling in the vicinity of forest areas.

Along with other off-beat movies, commercially successful Kannada movies Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana of Raj B Shetty and Kantara of Rishab Shetty were also screened at NIFF.