Final year degree, PG classes resume with thin attendance in Mangaluru

Though final year degree and final year PG classes commenced on Tuesday, not many students attended the classes.

According to the SoPs issued by Government of Karnataka, all teachers, students and non-teaching staff members of colleges, hostels, universities should produce a Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test report, which is done within 72 hours before the day of joining. Majority of the students are still waiting for their report and could not attend the classes, said a professor of Mangalore University.

“I have given my swab for testing on Saturday morning the report is still awaited. Hence, I could not attend my class,” said a student.

Colleges and universities remained closed for students since mid-March following the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was no enthusiasm among the students fearing the pandemic. Only about 30% of the students attended colleges. A few parents too decided to wait and watch before giving their consent letter for students to attend classes.

Teachers were seen issuing guidelines on Covid-19 for the students in the classes. Only those with covid-19 negative certificates were allowed inside the classes. At a degree college in Car Street, one student was seen sitting in one bench each, as a social distance method. The college authorities had sanitised the classrooms as a preventive measure.

The health department had also made arrangements to collect swabs of college students.

There was thin attendance of students in colleges in Udupi district as well. Only four students had attended the classes in MGM College in Udupi. Only students with Covid-negative certificates and with consent letter from parents were allowed inside the college campus. All the Covid-19 precautionary measures were taken, said College principal Devidas Nayak.