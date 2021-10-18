Financially weak young lawyers need support, says Karnataka HC outgoing Justice Bajanthri

The Karnataka High Court on Monday bid farewell to Justice P B Bajanthri, who has been transferred to Patna High Court. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Bajanthri said that younger lawyers with poor backgrounds and downtrodden families entering the legal profession must be supported financially by senior members.

“Younger lawyers with poor backgrounds and downtrodden families entering into the legal profession must be supported financially by the senior members. I take this opportunity to request all senior members of the bar to encourage the young and aspiring advocates to do well in order to maintain the traditions set by our elders in this noble profession,” he said.

Justice Bajanthri also called upon fresh law graduates to devote themselves to the profession once they decide to take it up.

“As far as fresh law graduates are concerned they must first decide as to whether they should enter into the profession or not. Once they decide to enter into the profession they should devote themselves fully to the profession without a second thought.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said that though Justice Bajanthri’s stint as a judge of the Karnataka High Court was short, he had disposed of more than 20,000 cases.

Justice Bajanthri was transferred to Punjab and Haryana high court on March 16, 2015, just two-and-a-half months after his appointment as additional judge of Karnataka High Court on January 2, 2015.

He was again transferred to the Karnataka high court and took oath on November 17, 2018.