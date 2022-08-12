Five additional judges appointed to Karnataka HC

Five additional judges appointed to Karnataka High Court

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 02:12 ist

Five additional judges have been appointed to the Karnataka High Court.

The President has appointed Anil Bheemsen Katti, Grusiddaiah Basavaraja, Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga and Talked Girigowda Shivashankar Gowda as additional judges.

While Anil Bheemsen Katti will be an additional judge from the date of taking charge till April 16, 2024, the other four will have term of two years with effect from the date of taking charge, according to a notification issued by the Centre.

With these appointments, the total strength of judges in the High Court has increased to 48 as against the sanctioned strength of 62 judges.

