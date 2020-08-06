Flood threat along banks of Krishna and other rivers in Belagavi

Heavy rains in the catchments of river Krishna and it's tributaries in Maharashtra and in the catchments of other rivers in the district have posed a flood threat. Water inflow and levels in the streams have increased and waters of rivers Krishna, Doodhganga, Vedganga, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha and other tributaries were spreading in the agricultural lands along the course and in the villages on Thursday.

Water inflow from Maharashtra into river Krishna at Kallol barrage in Chikkodi increased to 1,31,920 cusecs, a three-fold increase in 24 hours. Inflow from river Krishna was 1.02 lakh cusecs and from river Doodhganga 29,920 cusecs.

Sugarcane and paddy crops in the taluks of Nippani, Chikkodi, Raibag, Belagavi, Khanapur, Bailhongal and Kittur were standing in waters.

Heavy rains in the Western Ghat region have resulted in water inflow witnessing a steep rise in rivers Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Markendaya, Hiranyakeshi, Pandari and other rivulets.

Road connectivity to some of the villages surrounding Kankumbi and Jamboti in Khanapur taluk was affected with rising water levels in rivers and nallahs.