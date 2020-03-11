Forest guard sacked for firing in air

Bandipur Project Tiger director T Balachandra has ordered a departmental enquiry against a guard and also removed a contract worker for firing in the air violating guidelines.

Raheem, a contract employee, who was in a jeep, opened fire in the air to scare away an elephant, which was trying to cross a rail barricade at Hediyala forest range in Nanjangud taluk, a few days ago. Umesh, an officer, was present during the incident.

The whole act was captutred on a mobile phone and the video has gone viral. Balachandra removed Raheem from the service and ordered a departmental enquiry against Umesh based on the video clip.

He said that Raheem had a double barrel gun and opened fire in the air, violating the guidelines.