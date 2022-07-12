Former Kerala woman IPS officer accused of inaction against repeat offender

Former IPS officer R Sreelekha, who triggered a public outcry when she claimed that actor Dileep was falsely implicated in the actress assault case, is under investigation for not taking any action against a habitual offender who allegedly blackmailed several actresses.

The police have opened an investigation against Kerala’s first woman IPS officer, based on a complaint on this matter. Thrissur native Kusumam Joseph, in her petition, accused Sreelekha of not taking any action against Pulsar Suni in her capacity as a top police officer, despite having information that he was blackmailing actresses.

Sources in the Police department said that the petition was being examined for scope of proceeding further.

Sreelekha, on a video posted on her YouTube channel ‘Sasneham Sreelekha (With Love, Sreelekha)’, had claimed that Dileep was being falsely implicated in the actress assault case, saying that many other actresses had confided in her that the prime accused in the case, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, had blackmailed them after taking their videos.

Since her comment gained traction on social media, Sreelkaha—the first woman IPS officer from Kerala—is being accused of trying to promote her YouTube channel on which she made the controversial remarks, even as the case was under court’s purview.

She herself had stated that it was the 75th special edition of her YouTube channel.

Excerpts of a WhatsApp chat, said to be exchanged between Sreelekha and Dileep last year, is doing the rounds on the social media. As per the chat, Sreelekha had asked Dileep to watch her YouTube channel.

Sreelekha, so far, refrained from reacting to the criticisms and allegations against her.