Four held for murder in Pavagada

DHNS
DHNS, Pavagada (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 07 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 20:22 ist
Representative image/iStock

Tirumani police have arrested four suspects accused in the murder of a person who had been to the ration shop to buy food grains in BK Halli in the taluk on Tuesday. 

Police said that the four arrested are Obanna (26), Maruti (25), Naveen (26) and Satish (27). All four belong to Vadrevu village. The arrested had allegedly killed Gangadhar (40) of the same village with lethal weapons on Monday. They were hiding in a farm in Tirumani. 

 

