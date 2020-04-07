Four held for murder in Pavagada

Tirumani police have arrested four suspects accused in the murder of a person who had been to the ration shop to buy food grains in BK Halli in the taluk on Tuesday.
Police said that the four arrested are Obanna (26), Maruti (25), Naveen (26) and Satish (27). All four belong to Vadrevu village. The arrested had allegedly killed Gangadhar (40) of the same village with lethal weapons on Monday. They were hiding in a farm in Tirumani.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15