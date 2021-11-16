Free hostel for girl students in Bengaluru

Free hostel for girl students in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 04:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

City-based SRNG Sampanappa Charities has invited applications for admission to their Free Girls Hostel in Bengaluru.

The hostel is located in Girinagar II Stage. It will accept applications from girls, who have secured more than 55% marks and would like to pursue diploma, graduate or postgraduate courses at various colleges in
the city.

The applications will be issued from November 23 to December 15 with the exception of holidays from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. The last date for submission of completed applications is December 20.

For details, interested students can contact 080 42151190 or 7204020874.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hostel
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

 