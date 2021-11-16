Free hostel for girl students in Bengaluru

City-based SRNG Sampanappa Charities has invited applications for admission to their Free Girls Hostel in Bengaluru.
The hostel is located in Girinagar II Stage. It will accept applications from girls, who have secured more than 55% marks and would like to pursue diploma, graduate or postgraduate courses at various colleges in
the city.
The applications will be issued from November 23 to December 15 with the exception of holidays from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. The last date for submission of completed applications is December 20.
For details, interested students can contact 080 42151190 or 7204020874.
