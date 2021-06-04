Free treatment for 'black fungus' in Karnataka: K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that free treatment would be offered for mucormycosis ('black fungus') cases, at government hospitals and under 'Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka' scheme.
Also read: Karnataka to get 58.71 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in June: Sudhakar
He also instructed the authorities of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) to immediately purchase equipment required to perform surgeries on more mucormycosis patients.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Vaccinate, for the sake of our children
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’