Free treatment for 'black fungus' in Karnataka: K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that free treatment would be offered for mucormycosis ('black fungus') cases, at government hospitals and under 'Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka' scheme.

He also instructed the authorities of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) to immediately purchase equipment required to perform surgeries on more mucormycosis patients.