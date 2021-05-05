From the Newsroom: Awaiting directions from PM on full-fledged lockdown, says BSY

In your evening news brief, two of the Indian delegation for G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting test positive for Covid-19; Supreme court asks Centre about the oxygen supply it has made to the national capital since May 3, and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa says he is awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not to implement a full-fledged lockdown.

Here is the top news of May 5, 2021:

Two members of the small delegation accompanying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to rework his official schedule in London.

Jaishankar had arrived in London on Monday for a four-day visit at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to join the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting as one of the guest ministers.

Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to Delhi, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while it asked the Centre about the supply it has made to the national capital since May 3.

Let us ensure lives are saved," it said. The top court is hearing Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's Tuesday order of issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance with the directions on supply of oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not a full-fledged lockdown should be imposed in the state to bring Covid-19 under control.

Speculation is rife that Karnataka might consider extending its ‘close down’ beyond May 12, when it is scheduled to end.

Source: DHNS/ PTI