Fuel price: Karnataka Congress to protest at petrol bunks

The Karnataka Congress will take up a five-day ‘100 Not Out’ campaign in which all party leaders will stage protests at petrol bunks across the state against the rising fuel prices.

The campaign will start on June 11, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said.“Petrol price has breached the Rs 100 mark. This is nothing but pick-pocketing the common man,” Shivakumar told reporters.

On June 11, the ‘100 Not Out’ campaign will be launched in district headquarters, then in taluk centres, Zilla panchayat and hobli centres, gram panchayats and lastly at prominent petrol bunks.

“Between June 11 and 15, protests will be held at 5,000 petrol bunks across the state,” Shivakumar said.

Addressing a separate news conference, former minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Centre’s tax on diesel was Rs 3.46 per litre in 2014 before the BJP came to power.

“Now, it is Rs 31.80. That’s an increase of 920%! Similarly, the tax on petrol was Rs 9.20 per litre in 2014. Now, it is Rs 32.90 - a 357% increase,” Gowda, who once represented Karnataka in the GST Council, said.“If international crude oil prices are the reason for the price rise, then will the Modi government care to explain why petrol prices are so much lower in our neighbouring countries,” Gowda asked.

Another former minister Priyank Kharge said the Youth Congress would send a bicycle to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. “In 2010, Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders took out a cycle rally protesting the fuel prices then. We’d like them to take out another rally to fight for the interests of citizens,” he said.

Power tariff hike disastrous: SiddaramaiahLeader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed as "disastrous for everyone" the power tariff hike and attacked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for this.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday allowed a marginal tariff hike of 30 paise per unit, resulting in an average 3.84% increase in power bills for consumers.

"The decision of the CM to increase electricity tariff is disastrous for everyone. Common man to industries, all are suffering due to pandemic and the increase will kill everyone," he said.

"Karnataka has surplus power and yet BJP continues to purchase power from the central grid, Adani and others at a higher cost, the price of which our people have to pay. It's unfortunate that the CM cannot keep his head high in front of PM Modi and Adani," he said.