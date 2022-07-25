Girl dies, 20 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kampli

An 11-year-old girl died, while 20 others fell ill allegedly due to consumption of contaminated water at Gonalu village in Kampli taluk of Ballari district.

The deceased has been identified as Sukanya. She was a Class 5 student. A few persons complained of diarrhoea and vomiting and fell ill soon after they consumed water supplied by the gram panchayat on Sunday. They were immediately hospitalised.

The victim was treated at a community health centre at the village on Sunday and was sent home. Her condition deteriorated late Sunday night. She was taken to the centre on Monday, but died on the way.

The remaining are being treated at hospitals in Ballari, Gangavathi and Kampli.

The villagers alleged that supply of the contaminated water led to the incident. Pure drinking water at the village was defunct for the last two month. Villagers were dependent on borewells. The gram panchayat did not take any measures though the matter was brought to notice.

"Drinking water through the pipeline has been stopped after the incident. The officials are verifying the cause for the incident. The Centre will function till the cases of diarrhoea and vomiting are controlled," said the DHO.