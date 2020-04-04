One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Ballari; district tally at 5

The number of COVID-19 positive cases shot to five in the district on Saturday after a 45-year-old man tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, a child from Siraguppa was infected with the coronavirus. Three members of a family residing at SR Nagar of Hospete town tested positive on March 30.

Now, the throat swab samples of one of their relative confirmed positive for the virus. He has been isolated and is being treated at VIMS, said district health authorities.

After three persons tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 10 people including their relatives and neighbourhood were isolated and their throat swab samples were sent for laboratory for testing.

While one person confirmed positive for the virus, the remaining nine tested negative.