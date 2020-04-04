One more tests +ve for COVID-19 in Ballari, tally at 5

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Ballari; district tally at 5

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Ballari,
  • Apr 04 2020, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 10:45 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The number of COVID-19 positive cases shot to five in the district on Saturday after a 45-year-old man tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus

On Thursday, a child from Siraguppa was infected with the coronavirus. Three members of a family residing at SR Nagar of Hospete town tested positive on March 30.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

 Now, the throat swab samples of one of their relative confirmed positive for the virus. He has been isolated and is being treated at VIMS, said district health authorities.

After three persons tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 10 people including their relatives and neighbourhood were isolated and their throat swab samples were sent for laboratory for testing.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

 While one person confirmed positive for the virus, the remaining nine tested negative.

