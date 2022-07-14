Rs 79 cr sanctioned for bridge at Kampli: Sriramulu

Rs 79 crore sanctioned for bridge at Kampli: B Sriramulu

Inspecting the flood situation in Tungabhadra river near Kote area on Thursday, the minister said that the chief minister would launch the works soon after completing the tender process

DHNS
DHNS, Kampli,
  • Jul 14 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 00:50 ist
District In-charge Minister B Sriramulu visits Tungabhadra river near Kote area in Kampli town on Thursday to inspect the flood situation. Credit: DH photo

The government has sanctioned Rs 79 crore for the construction of Kampli-Gangavati bridge across Tungabhadra river and the tender process is underway, informed District In-charge Minister Sriramulu.

Inspecting the flood situation in Tungabhadra river near Kote area on Thursday, the minister said that the chief minister would launch the works soon after completing the tender process. 

The minister said that preliminary reports on crop loss, paddy saplings damage and submersion of pump sets of farmers were received. The officials have been instructed to conduct a survey and submit the report at the earliest. 

When asked about not inviting the local MLA, he said that if it was a pre-scheduled programme for offering Bagina to the river, he would have invited the MLA. But he had come to inspect the flood situation and crop loss on the banks of the river, he added. He was not aware about MLA Ganesh offering the Bagina to the river, he said.

Tungabhadra
Ballari
B Sriramulu
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News

