Global Cultural Jamboree 2022 in Moodbidri from December 21

Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner P G R Sindhia announced that Global Cultural Jamboree 2022 will be hosted jointly by Bharath Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, District Scouts and Guides and Alva’s Education Foundation at Moodbidri from December 21 o 27.

The preparations for the Global Cultural Jamboree have begun and more than 50,000 Scouts, Guides, Rovers, and Rangers from India will take part in addition to Scouts, and Guides from various countries in the world. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to share details on the students from abroad who will be part of this mega event, he told mediapersons.

He said that this is for the first time that such a mega event is being held in the Dakshina Kannada district. Various activities along with training programmes will be conducted for a period of seven days.

The Scouts, Guides, Rovers, and Rangers have prepared 1 crore masks and distributed them among the police, education department and others during the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, about 1 crore people were trained in Scouts and Guides online during the pandemic in the last two years, said Sindhia.

He said that during the summer holidays in April-May, summer camps were organised for the Scouts and Guides. In Dakshina Kannada alone, 8000 students were trained in various activities for a period ranging from three to seven days.

The Chief Commissioner said that the Scouting and Guiding activities for 2022-23 are being prepared at various levels from the unit leaders in the schools to the state level. The set of activities for the academic year will be released within eight to 10 days.

The Bharath Scouts and Guides, Karnataka will facilitate all those Scouts and Guides who have secured above 600 marks in the SSLC board exam at the district level by inviting Deputy Commissioner, MLAs and other elected representatives shortly. In the DK district alone, six to seven Scouts and Guides have secured more than 600 marks in the SSLC exam.

P G R Sindhia further said that Chief Secretary to Karnataka government will convene a meeting with Bharath Scouts and Guides, Karnataka on May 30 to discuss on implementing skill development programmes of the government effectively through Scouts and Guides.