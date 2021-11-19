Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized at Mangalore Int'l Airport

Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 19 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Officers of Mangaluru customs at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) seized 681 grams of gold in paste form from a passenger.

According to officials, the passenger hailing from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada arrived from Dubai in Air India Express flight IX 384. The gold was smuggled to the country through body concealment. The value of the seized gold is Rs 34,32,240. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Mangalore International Airport
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 