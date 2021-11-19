Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

Officers of Mangaluru customs at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) seized 681 grams of gold in paste form from a passenger.

According to officials, the passenger hailing from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada arrived from Dubai in Air India Express flight IX 384. The gold was smuggled to the country through body concealment. The value of the seized gold is Rs 34,32,240. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress.

Check out DH's latest videos