Gold worth Rs 64.13 lakh seized at Mangaluru aiport

Officials of Mangalore Air Customs arrested two passengers and seized 1.26 kg of gold worth Rs 64,13,400 at Mangalore International Airport on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the passengers had arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai via flight IX 1814. The arrested youths have been identified as Muhammed Zahir Aneez and Wasim Marzan. The duo had smuggled the gold by concealing it in the rectum, they said.

Commssioner of Customs Imamuddin Ahmed and Joint Commissioner Joannes George congratulated the officers of Mangalore Air Customs team, lead by Dr Kapil Gade, deputy commissioner for their vigilant action in preventing the smuggling activities.