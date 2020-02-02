Good response to ‘Sahyadri 10K Run Mangaluru’

The ‘Sahyadri 10K Run Mangaluru’, organised by Dakshina Kannada Athletic Association (DKAA) and promoted by Bhandary Foundation, was held at Mangala Stadium on Sunday.

Superintendent B M Laxmiprasad flagged off the 10K run.

The programme was organised with the tagline of ‘Swaccha – Parisara – Hasiru – Usiru’ which aimed at creating awareness on Central Government’s initiative of Fit India Programme.

The categories of the run ‘Challenge Run – 10K – Men and Women’, ‘10K Elite Run – Fit India (above 18 years)’, ‘10K Open All (above 18 years)’ and ‘10K for Students (18 to 25 years)’ saw around 410 runners, comprising students and professionals from in and around Mangaluru.

The ‘Future Run – 2K for Students – Boys and Girls’ was organised for children in the age group of 14 to 16 years. The event saw participation of 1,200 to 1,500 students from 70 schools in and around Mangaluru and also other parts of Karnataka. The selected boys and girls will be trained under DKAA, to produce future athletes. The ‘5K – Competitive Run for Men and Women’ was organised to prepare the athletes for the national and international champions aged 16 to 25 years. Around 720 people, including students from various colleges in and around Mangaluru, participated.

The ‘5K - Maza with Healthy Run’ was organised on the lines of ‘Fit India Movement’, which saw a participation of 6,500 to 7,000 runners, including people from 50 institutions, organisations and also the general public.

Winners

Sreedhara, Vasu and Changappa A B won the first three places respectively in the 10 K open male category. In the 10 K open female category, the winners are Smitha D R, Thippavva Sannakki and Deeksha B.

In the 10 K Elite female category, the winners are Archana K M, Pramila Yadav and Chaitra Devadiga. The winners in 10 K Elite male are Adesh, Dinesh, Pravin Khambal.