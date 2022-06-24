Government to set up hybrid energy parks in 7 districts: Sumil Kumar

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar stated that the government is planning to set up hybrid energy parks, a combination of solar and wind energy, in seven districts across Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons after visiting Jog and Linganamakki dam in Sagar taluk on Friday, he said the survey is in progress in seven districts including Chitradurga, Gadag, Tumkur, Koppal, Bagalkot. The main objective is to generate 1,000 MW of power from these proposed parks.

They are likely to become functional by the end of this year.

The discussions are on to enhance the generation of green energy. A tender will be invited next week to supply solar energy to pump sets of 10,000 individual farmers under the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) B scheme.